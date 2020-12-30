Malta’s Bars To Remain Closed Till 1st February

Malta’s bars and każini will remain shut down till 1st February, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed.

Bars had been initially shut down towards the end of October as part of the government’s measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In November, Prime Minister Robert Abela had confirmed that the bar ban will extend throughout December.

Extending the bar ban had been on the cards for a while, however this is the first time that the extension has been formally confirmed until February.

Snack bars and kiosks are allowed to remain open, however they have been banned from selling any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

