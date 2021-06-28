WATCH: Malta’s Cabinet Finally Approves €320 EU Pandemic Recovery Plan 

Malta’s Cabinet has approved a national strategy for the spending of €320 million in European funds earmarked for Malta as part of the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The Maltese government has in recent weeks come under fire for failing to submit a plan for how the funds will be used, despite the fact that the deadline for the country to do so had passed.

In fact, the Commission has already started distributing funds to countries that have submitted their proposal and had it accepted.

Speaking in parliament earlier today, Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that Malta’s plan had been approved and would now be put to the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) during a meeting on Wednesday.

The MCESD includes trade unions and other entities spanning across Maltese society.