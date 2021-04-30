Malta’s Cannabis Reform Gets The Peppi Treatment Tonight At 8.40pm On Xarabank

Xarabank is back tonight at 8.40pm for its usual Friday slot to take on one of the authors of Malta’s Cannabis White Paper.

Airing exclusively on Lovin Malta, Peppi Azzopardi hosts Alex Scerri Herrera to challenge the nitty-gritty of the reform, which has had its critics from both sides of the divide.

Last Tuesday, Dun Victor Grech, the 91-year-old former Caritas director, made an appearance on the program to discuss the main concerns of the legislation, arguing that it could be a pandora’s box.

He issued a stern warning that the proposed cannabis reform will open the door to people growing massive plants way beyond what the law intends.

“Not all plants give the same yield, but if you grow a plant that yields 2kg, you will get 570 joints, that’s way beyond the seven that’s being proposed,” he said.

“Seven grams and four plants are too large of a quota,” he added, claiming it will allow drug dealers to circumvent police detection.

The cannabis White Paper presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela will allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants, decriminalise possession up to 7g, and set up a cannabis authority, among other things.

Scerri Herrera will face a stiff challenge from host Azzopardi, with the young lawyer expected to dismiss the concerns raised by Grech and other critics.

Check out the full trailer below: