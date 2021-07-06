Malta’s Central Bank Prohibits Cheques Of Under €20 To Fight Money Laundering

Maltese people will no longer be able to issue cheques for amounts below €20 as part of a new directive issued by the Central Bank of Malta.

This directive, which comes into force in 2022, comes as the Central Bank aims to ensure that payments are conducted in line with international anti-money laundering expectations.

Overall, it covers numerous aspects of cheques and bank drafts. In particular, other main changes include that cheques will only be able to be cashed or credited to the person that is named by the payer.

Additionally, cheques are unable to be dated to a future date and may be accepted in any case if presented before the future date. Cheques over €5,000 also can only be deposited into the beneficiary’s own account.

The new rules, which have been seen as a positive development by Malta’s Bankers’ Association, also highlights that cheque facilities will be withdrawn if cheques are repeatedly issued and cannot be honoured.