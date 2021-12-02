Malta’s Children Are Fearful Over Effect Cars, Pollution, And Construction Are Having On Open Spaces, New Survey Finds

Children across Malta are fearful of the effect cars, pollution, and construction are having on public and play spaces, a new landmark study by the Office of the Commissioner for Children has revealed.

The survey, which spoke to 1,060 children and adolescents, revealed a number of concerns young people have with open spaces across the islands.

It’s clear that the best places for children to live and grow up seems to be Gozo, with scores of children in the area visiting open and green areas far more often than their Maltese counterparts, with the bulk content with the number of play spaces they have nearby their homes.

Other areas in which children scored positively were the Western and the South Eastern regions.

On the other end of the spectrum lands children in the Northern Harbour and Souther Harbour areas, who raised concerns over their safety, with particular issues over traffic, crime, drugs, violence, and abuse by strangers.

A large number of children in those regions felt that there were simply not enough suitable places where they can meet up with friends.

Safety, it should be noted, was a common theme across all ages. However, young girls overwhelmingly recorded concerns over leaving their house alone or visiting a public space unattended.

The survey also uncovered some discrepancies between the Maltese and non-Maltese counterparts, with the latter visiting green and open spaces far more regularly.

And while more Maltese young people said that they were concerned over their safety, they scored higher than the non-Maltese when it comes to knowing where to report an incident.

What’s clear in the survey is that far too many children feel that they do not have an active say in what happens in their town and villages, and would like to be consulted more in decisions about projects that affect young people.

The study has issued a list of recommendations to help improve the situation, and notably will launch a pilot project in collaboration with the Ħamrun Local Council in which children will be leading participants in bringing about positive change in their locality through the co-creation of green recreational spaces.

National indicators for child-friendly towns and villages will be developed, while designated members of local councils will be responsible to make certain areas more child and family-friendly.

Green and eco-initiatives such as pedestrianised zones and hubs, the opening of recreational areas and parks in the community for children and families, streetscaping, soundscaping, cleanliness, and regulation of building construction should also be strengthened.

Environmental education should also be prioritised from early years, putting an emphasis on enjoying nature, climate change, and empowering local communities.

You can read the full report over here.

