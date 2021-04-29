Malta’s Church Will Pay Educator €22,000 To Promote Anti-Abortion Agenda In Schools

Malta’s church has issued a call for an educator to discourage “anti-life attitudes” in schools across the islands.

The Delegate for Catholic Education, on behalf of anti-abortion group Life Network Foundation, issued a call for a teacher to promote “life-affirming choices” within kindergarten, primary, secondary and post-secondary schools.

The full-time position will pay €22,000 a year to teach within the ethos of Catholic education. It will be directed “from time to time” by the Chair of the Life Network Foundation or the Delegate for Catholic Education in the latter’s absence.

Duties also include providing “accurate information about life-related issues and human dignity” through intervention in classrooms, seminars and staff development meetings.

The Life Network Foundation is affiliated with Heartbeat International, an American organisation known to provide training and funding for “anti-gender activism” and setting up fake abortion clinics.

Doctors For Choice criticised the posting, warning that children who are denied proper sexual education “are more likely to engage in unsafe sexual practices and end up with an unwanted pregnancy.”

“It is the state’s duty to protect children by ensuring sexuality education informs children of the importance of contraception. LifeNetwork is an extremely conservative organisation that is against all forms of artificial contraception and is in no way suited to provide sexuality education to students”, Chris Barbara from D4C told Lovin Malta.

“Children, regardless of which school they attend, have a right to proper sexuality education that prepares them adequately for the realities of sex and relationships outside school.”

Lovin Malta has also reached out to LifeNetwork Foundation to comment.

