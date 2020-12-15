Malta’s Competitive Edge: Join Our Virtual Business Breakfast Discussion This Thursday

د . إAEDSRر . س

How competitive is Malta’s economy and what can we do to boost our global standing within or post a global pandemic?

That’s the subject of a live-streamed business breakfast being hosted by Lovin Malta with the support of the World Economic Forum’s Partner Institute (Malta) this Thursday at 10am, brought to you by GO.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and the PN’s new outreach president Ivan Bartolo will headline the discussion which will be moderated by Lovin Malta founder and CEO Chris Peregin.

Other panelists include economist Marie Briguglio, CHSMC director Bernie Mizzi, AP architect David Felice, Engels & Völkers CEO Benji Tabone Grech, GoTo COO Liana Cremona and Chiliz founder Alex Dreyfus.

The discussion will revolve around the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Competitiveness report which will be issued this week with a special Covid-19 bumper edition.

The discussion will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page from Iniala Harbour House in Valletta.

