Malta’s Consignment Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Cleared For Use

Malta’s consignment of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for use, the Health Ministry has announced.

The announcement comes after concerns that a temperature probe attached to the shipment was faulty.

The vaccine rollout will now continue as planned and will be administered to non-medical front-liners who are under 55.

It is not being given to be people above 55 due to concerns over its effectiveness in elderly people.

This means that Malta will now have supplies from three different producers of the vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Up until yesterday, 43,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. Over 12,100 people have received their second dose.

