Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise With 50 New Patients After Months Of Stability

Malta’s health authorities have found 50 new cases of COVID-19 on the island over the last 24 hours.

They were found alongside 12 new recoveries, meaning active cases are now at 369. There were no new deaths during this same time period.

Malta has seen more new cases over the last seven days than the previous two weeks combined. This comes as a number of nations, including many in Europe, are seeing a slow but steady rise of cases as the weather turns colder.

New booster schedules have been rolled out for a number of frontline roles as well as older age groups.