Malta’s COVID-19 Cases Drop Further As 40 New Patients Found Alongside 101 Recoveries

A total of 40 new COVID-19 have been found in Malta over the last 24 hours. The new cases come along 101 new recoveries.

This brings the total number of active cases down to 829.

There were two deaths during this same time period; an 84-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, both of whom died in Mater Dei.

Malta’s vaccination programme continues to roll ahead, with a total of 191,716 doses being given out in so far, with 53,540 of them being second doses.