Malta’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 149 As Another Patient Passes Away

Another COVID-19 patient has succumbed to the virus, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed in her weekly media briefing today.

The victim was an 82-year-old man who passed away last night at St. Vincent De Paule. He was confirmed positive for the virus on 21st November.

This means Malta’s total death toll rose to 149.

There are 123 new COVID-19 cases registered in Malta, found from the 3,100 swab tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 105 recoveries registered, active cases rose slightly to 2,051.

RIP