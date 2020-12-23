WATCH LIVE: Malta’s COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 200 As 82 New Cases Found

Malta has confirmed 201 COVID-19 related deaths, Health Authorities confirmed today.

The latest deaths come alongside 82 new COVID-19 cases on the island and 132 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 1,498.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be addressing a press conference – watch it below.

The latest five deaths occurred over the last 24 hours, bringing the grime milestone to the island.

At least 2,606 swab tests were undertaken over the last 24 hours.