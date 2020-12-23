د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Malta’s COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 200 As 82 New Cases Found

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed 201 COVID-19 related deaths, Health Authorities confirmed today.

The latest deaths come alongside 82 new COVID-19 cases on the island and 132 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 1,498.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be addressing a press conference – watch it below.

The latest five deaths occurred over the last 24 hours, bringing the grime milestone to the island.

At least 2,606 swab tests were undertaken over the last 24 hours.

What do you think of this grim milestone?

READ NEXT: ‘I Wish Daddy Came Home’: Maltese Boy Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Father Christmas As Dad Battles Brain Tumour

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK