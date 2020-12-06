Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Will Be Announced Tomorrow, Robert Abela Says

Malta will be announcing its COVID-19 vaccination plan tomorrow, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get distributed in Malta by the first week of January 2021.

Studies have shown that the vaccine can offer up to 95% protection against the virus and is safe to roll out.

Malta has been allocated 500,000 doses of this vaccine – enough to vaccinate 250,000 people with two shots each.

“Next month, we’ll start vaccinating. Let’s look forward to 2021, I want this to be a great year,” Abela said during a political activity in Marsaxlokk earlier today.

“But for 2021 to be a great year, we have to be stay cautious. We cannot stop obeying restrictive and precautionary measures just because we will have the vaccine in January.”

Will you be taking the COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in the comment section