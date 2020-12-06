Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Will Be Announced Tomorrow, Robert Abela Says
Malta will be announcing its COVID-19 vaccination plan tomorrow, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.
Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get distributed in Malta by the first week of January 2021.
Studies have shown that the vaccine can offer up to 95% protection against the virus and is safe to roll out.
Malta has been allocated 500,000 doses of this vaccine – enough to vaccinate 250,000 people with two shots each.
“Next month, we’ll start vaccinating. Let’s look forward to 2021, I want this to be a great year,” Abela said during a political activity in Marsaxlokk earlier today.
“But for 2021 to be a great year, we have to be stay cautious. We cannot stop obeying restrictive and precautionary measures just because we will have the vaccine in January.”