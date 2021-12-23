Malta’s COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Will Be Based On Booster Jab From 17th January

Malta’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be based on the booster vaccine as from 17th January 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

The vaccine certificate of people who have already had their second dose of the vaccine and are yet to receive their booster will expire three months after the January date.

People who get the booster jab will be able to extend their vaccine certificate for a further nine months.

The vaccine certificate is a document that identifies a person’s vaccine status, granting them access to a myriad of activities, depending on the measures in force at the time. They have been used to prohibit access to events and other commercial establishments.

Malta has already kicked off a booster campaign, with around 40% of the total population taking the booster jab.

What do you think of the measure?