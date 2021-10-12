Malta’s COVID-19 Wage Supplement Will End In December

The COVID-19 wage supplement will end this December, Lovin Malta is informed.

It was first introduced to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many industries shutting up shop due to stringent restrictions.

Businesses were able to benefit from up to €800 in government aid per worker. However, this has slowly been phased out as restrictions eased and more businesses began operating.

It was altered slightly at the start of 2021 and was based on the losses businesses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than what category they appertain to.

This, however, marks the first indication that the government will be moving away from the supplement, which has cost at points almost €70 million per month.

Amid the announcement of the budget, well-informed ministerial sources said that the supplement will end this year.

