Malta’s Creative Hub Il-Lokal Is Getting Bigger – And They Need Your Help With Crowdfunding
Malta’s local creative platform ‘il-lokal’ is set to shift to an even bigger space in Valletta – but they need your help with crowdfunding.
Il-lokal, a platform associating over 70 Maltese and Malta-based artists, designers and makers has just announced that in the coming weeks it will be moving its retail shop to The Old Bakery Street in Valletta.
“With il-lokal, the majority of proceeds from sales are going back to the creators, so it’s challenging to finance the alternations to the new space on our own. This is why we’ve decided to try and gather part of the funds through crowdfunding,” founder Karolina Rostkowska told Lovin Malta.
“It’s a fair and people-oriented concept where backers are being rewarded for pledges, so no one is left empty-handed. We hope that there’s a lot of people who believe in this project and want to see it flourishing, but the truth is, we can’t do it without their help”, Karolina explained.
The crowdfunding campaign is running on Zaar, a Maltese crowdfunding platform until 3rd April.
About the reasons behind the relocation, Karolina said, “Our current shop is small and it got packed very quickly. On the positive side, it’s a sign of how much good work is being made locally, but in reality, we had to stop accepting new artists and products. It’s quite heartbreaking as il-lokal’s mission is to get people together and inspire creativity. It became a challenge to grow as a community within a space that doesn’t allow us to properly sit down and exchange ideas.”
In order to access a larger space in Valletta, il-lokal has teamed up with a local graphic design studio 2point3, making the first step towards a creative cooperative.
The relocation also signifies almost triple the display space including new sections to the shop with products that are currently still under the radar and above all – it means a comfortable environment for the creative community to meet, exchange ideas and share skills with others during workshops.
Il-lokal works with some of the coolest products in Malta and they’re showing it through the rewards too! From prints and PVC banner pouches to store vouchers – there’s a reward for every contribution, no matter the amount!
If you feel that the creative community in Malta deserves a better space and you are in the position to back them up, consider contributing now.
Check out its website here if you want to have a look at the available products.
Share to raise awareness