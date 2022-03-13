Malta’s Creative Hub Il-Lokal Is Getting Bigger – And They Need Your Help With Crowdfunding

Malta’s local creative platform ‘il-lokal’ is set to shift to an even bigger space in Valletta – but they need your help with crowdfunding.

Il-lokal, a platform associating over 70 Maltese and Malta-based artists, designers and makers has just announced that in the coming weeks it will be moving its retail shop to The Old Bakery Street in Valletta.

“With il-lokal, the majority of proceeds from sales are going back to the creators, so it’s challenging to finance the alternations to the new space on our own. This is why we’ve decided to try and gather part of the funds through crowdfunding,” founder Karolina Rostkowska told Lovin Malta.

“It’s a fair and people-oriented concept where backers are being rewarded for pledges, so no one is left empty-handed. We hope that there’s a lot of people who believe in this project and want to see it flourishing, but the truth is, we can’t do it without their help”, Karolina explained.

The crowdfunding campaign is running on Zaar, a Maltese crowdfunding platform until 3rd April.