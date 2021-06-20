Malta’s Early School Leavers Problem Will Be Addressed, Prime Minister Says 

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to address the ever-present issue of early school leavers in the country.

Speaking in an interview on One, Abela said that education is one of the main pillars of his government’s economic strategy, explaining that it was crucial to promote the concept of lifelong learning.

Malta has recorded some of the highest rates of early school leavers in the EU, despite providing free education all the way up to university.

The government had pledged to bring the rate of early school leavers down to 10% in a strategy launched in 2014. Progress has been made, but indications are that the government is still far off that target.

The most recent figures show that around 16.3% of students are early school leavers, which are those students who leave compulsory school and do not have at least five O-levels and are not in education.

Abela said that the government has invested €2 million in the sector over the last two years, insisting that investment in ensuring students get workplace education will yield positive results.