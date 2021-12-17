Malta’s Economy Grew More Than Expected Last Year As Central Bank Expresses Optimism About COVID-19 Recovery 

Malta’s economy will have grown by 6% during 2021, 0.9% more than originally predicted by the Central Bank with the forecast for next year equally optimistic.

In a note published this morning, the Central Bank said it expected GDP to increase by 6.5% next year, by 5.3% in 2023 and 3.8% in 2024.

This means that compared to earlier projections, GDP growth for 2021 has been revised upwards by 0.9 percentage points. Projections for 2022 and 2023 have been increased by 0.7 and 0.5 percentage points respectively.

“The upward revision in 2021 and 2022 is primarily driven by stronger growth in investment and government consumption, and to a lesser extent, by a stronger projected recovery in private consumption,” the Central Bank said.