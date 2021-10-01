Malta’s Export Costs Dwarf European Counterparts, PN Warns In Pledge To Address Discrepancies

Maltese companies are paying 6% more than their European counterparts in export costs, an analysis by the Nationalist Party has found, pledging to address the issue.

Speaking in a message to the industry, chief spokesperson Peter Agius detailed how an exercise comparing the export costs between Malta and neighbouring Sicily, shows that Malta is facing a 44% increase in the cost to transport the goods into the country.

The difference on one consignment of the same weight meant a difference of €1,600 on Maltese products, Agius explained.

On the delivery of pharmaceutical products, which already faces regular shortages because of supply chains, Malta pays 6% more. On lower value manufacturing products, this impact of the transport price would be much greater.

Candidate Joseph Grech, who was part of the address, explained that it is fundamental that Malta launches a support system for exports and imports to ensure a level playing field for the country.

He said that PN is proposing a €40 million fund to directly support Maltese companies.

Meanwhile, Stefan Caruana, another candidate, said that the high prices have an effect on both consumers and employees as the increase in cost makes it harder for them to better invest in wages and other perks.

“We need to address the impact of rising transport prices through a studied policy that intervenes strategically in support of Maltese industry,” he said.

