Malta’s Feasts And Mass Events Will Not Be Allowed This Summer Because Of COVID-19

Malta’s feasts and other mass events will not be allowed to take place this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Times of Malta has revealed that health authorities will meet with the archdiocese with the proposal.

This is the second year in a row that feasts will be cancelled for the summer because of the pandemic. The same also applies to mass events – which had been halted following a minor outbreak of COVID-19 following some small scale events.

It remains to be seen whether authorities will be able to enforce the regulations this summer with the number of cases dropping rapidly and the number of people getting vaccinated increasing exponentially.

Feasts usually draw large crowds from the area, with celebrations lasting a week. However, authorities will call for people to exercise caution.

Still, authorities have repeatedly failed to curtail spontaneous mass events as seen with a variety of football fan celebrations.

Should feasts be allowed this summer?