Malta’s Fibromyalgia And ME Community Releases Personal Comics Shedding Light On Conditions

Malta’s Fibromyalgia, ME and CFS community has teamed up with a number of entities – and a former Maltese President – to release modern comics raising awareness on the challenges the community faces.

ME, CFS and Fibromyalgia Alliance Malta teamed up with Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro Preca representing the Malta Trust Foundation as well as Professor Divya Jindal-Snape from the University of Dundee to present a “one of a kind awareness comic for the Maltese islands to help raise awareness amongst families, sufferers, schools, medical communities and more.”

“We hope this brings better recognition and help to aid sufferers into a better life and future and to come out of the shadows once and for all. Together we can; invisible no more.”