Malta’s Fibromyalgia And ME Community Releases Personal Comics Shedding Light On Conditions
Malta’s Fibromyalgia, ME and CFS community has teamed up with a number of entities – and a former Maltese President – to release modern comics raising awareness on the challenges the community faces.
ME, CFS and Fibromyalgia Alliance Malta teamed up with Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro Preca representing the Malta Trust Foundation as well as Professor Divya Jindal-Snape from the University of Dundee to present a “one of a kind awareness comic for the Maltese islands to help raise awareness amongst families, sufferers, schools, medical communities and more.”
“We hope this brings better recognition and help to aid sufferers into a better life and future and to come out of the shadows once and for all. Together we can; invisible no more.”
You can check out the comics – in both English and Maltese – by clicking on the following links:
Living with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. An Invisible Disability: English version
Living with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. An Invisible Disability: Maltese version
Fibromyalgia and Us: English version
Fibromyalgia and Us: Maltese version
These comics hope to raise awareness over the often misunderstood situation that people living with these conditions face.
First published in November 2017, they have been downloaded more than 15,000 times across the world with very positive feedback from the sufferers, community members and professionals, and have been previously translated into Spanish.
But that wasn’t all that was happening to raise awareness – sites across the island joined in to celebrate ‘Light Up The Night 2022’, where key landmarks around the world – and Malta – are lit in purple to raise awareness on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME, CFS) and Fibromyalgia (FM).
