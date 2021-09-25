Malta’s First Solar-Powered Footpath Installed Along Rabat Road
Malta’s first solar pavement started being installed this morning, paving the way for other projects in different locations around Malta and Gozo.
Solar panels are being installed along the pavement lining the Għeriexem road in Rabat and will be used to generate electricity to light the promenade.
The project is intended as a pilot project, with hopes that it could be implemented nationwide.
#Today @InfraMalta started installing #Malta‘s first solar pavement at new Gheriexem Road promenade, #Rabat. Using #renewableenergy to energise the promenade’s lighting. More importantly, a pilot project for more solar pavements in other localities soon. @followianborg @MaltaGov pic.twitter.com/S9sT4Jhplu
— Fredrick Azzopardi (@F_Azzopardi) September 25, 2021
The 40 sq.m footpath on the promenade includes between 30 and 40 photovoltaic panels which it is hoped will power around 40% of the road’s lighting.
It is estimated that 21 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be reduced from the atmosphere as a result of the project.
