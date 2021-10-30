Malta’s First Sustainable Food Directory Is Here – And We’re Living For It
Have you ever wanted to check whether the restaurants you visit in Malta are sustainable in terms of their products and ingredients used?
Well, now you can.
Malta’s first sustainable food directory is here, and we are absolutely living for it. It’s called ‘Sustainable Eats and Treats’, and it aims to connect conscious consumers with responsible hospitality.
The website offers official certification for different eateries and bars in Malta, showcasing “a growing community of conscious businesses and responsible outlets here in Malta.”
It was a project which was initially launched in 2018, as part of the Valletta 2018 capital of culture, when the Valletta 2018 Foundation collaborated with Gayle Murphy from Global Green Events and Strategic Roots Consultancy.
It had launched a call for eateries and bars which are interested in offering a more sustainable service.
‘Sustainable Eats and Treats’ are emphasising that irresponsible hostility can often lead to environmental degradation and the sector generates a lot of harmful waste.
The certification is endorsed by the Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change, and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).
Check out the directory by following this link, and check out if your favourite Maltese eateries have been qualified as sustainable!
