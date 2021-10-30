Malta’s First Sustainable Food Directory Is Here – And We’re Living For It

Have you ever wanted to check whether the restaurants you visit in Malta are sustainable in terms of their products and ingredients used?

Well, now you can.

Malta’s first sustainable food directory is here, and we are absolutely living for it. It’s called ‘Sustainable Eats and Treats’, and it aims to connect conscious consumers with responsible hospitality.

The website offers official certification for different eateries and bars in Malta, showcasing “a growing community of conscious businesses and responsible outlets here in Malta.”