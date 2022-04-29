Malta’s First Virtual Bank Pledges Top-Notch Customer Service And Availability To All Residents
Leading financial planning firm Calamatta Cuschieri has launched Malta’s first ‘neobank’, a fully virtual bank that offers several services through a mobile app.
Moneybase has promised that its app allows all Maltese and EU residents, including expats, to open an account within minutes, after which they will immediately receive an IBAN and be able to carry out bank transfers to 34 countries.
Users will be able to create a physical and virtual Mastercard, benefit from competitive currency exchange rates and make use of extensive app features, including transferring and receiving money from third parties, freezing or unfreezing cards and ATM withdrawals, and setting permissions.
Moneybase also incorporates Calamatta Cuschieri’s previous trading platform CCTrader, allowing people to invest in over 20,000 instruments, meaning CCTrader users won’t have to sign up again.
Users will be able to invest in crypto ETFs, and while they won’t be able to purchase cryptocurrencies directly at first, the plan is for such a feature to be introduced in the future.
Perhaps attempting to tap into common frustrations aired at some physical local banks, Calamatta Cuschieri co-CEO Alan Cuschieri pledged that the new online bank will put a lot of attention on customer service.
“This unique experience will be backed by customer care and it is our core belief to provide high levels of service seven days a week, combining convenience with great local customer service,” he said. “The peace of mind that this will bring will be revolutionary for the Maltese market.”
“Moneybase is testimony to the capabilities of Malta’s workforce to make products that can compete on an international level and it will change the face of Fintech in Malta.”
“We believe the future of financial services is bright and we’re here to contribute in the local market and make Malta proud internationally. Finance shouldn’t be hard and together we can make money simple.”
Do you think virtual banks will eventually overtake physical banks?