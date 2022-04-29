Malta’s First Virtual Bank Pledges Top-Notch Customer Service And Availability To All Residents

Leading financial planning firm Calamatta Cuschieri has launched Malta’s first ‘neobank’, a fully virtual bank that offers several services through a mobile app.

Moneybase has promised that its app allows all Maltese and EU residents, including expats, to open an account within minutes, after which they will immediately receive an IBAN and be able to carry out bank transfers to 34 countries.

Users will be able to create a physical and virtual Mastercard, benefit from competitive currency exchange rates and make use of extensive app features, including transferring and receiving money from third parties, freezing or unfreezing cards and ATM withdrawals, and setting permissions.

Moneybase also incorporates Calamatta Cuschieri’s previous trading platform CCTrader, allowing people to invest in over 20,000 instruments, meaning CCTrader users won’t have to sign up again.

Users will be able to invest in crypto ETFs, and while they won’t be able to purchase cryptocurrencies directly at first, the plan is for such a feature to be introduced in the future.