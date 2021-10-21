Malta’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Forks Out $8.4 Million For New York Property

Malta’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has purchased an $8.4 million (€7.2 million) property in New York, Minister Evarist Bartolo has revealed.

Replying to a parliamentary question from PN MP Joseph Ellis, Bartolo revealed the costly figure for the property which is located close to the United Nations Headquarters.

Bartolo, however, was scant on details on the actual location of the property. He did say that the space accommodates 15 officials and will be used to cater for events for the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council “without overcrowding and modifications”.

He said that it was also an “appropriate place for meetings and other activities” for the Permanent Representative in the country.

Bartolo insisted that the building’s proximity to the UN headquarters was an important factor in the ministry’s decision to acquire the property, as it would allow officials to easily move between the two buildings.

The minister told parliament that the initial valuation of the building was $9.3 million.

