Malta’s Former President Comes Out Swinging Against Qormi Flyover

Malta’s former President has come out swinging against Infrastructure Malta over plans to expropriate agricultural land in Ħal Qormi for a roads project.

“Is Infrastructure Malta aware that Ħal Qormi has become a commercial centre with unbridled development at the expense of irrigated land, with the immense loss of agricultural land, the loss of bread for farmers and the rape of an invaluable national historical heritage?” Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said on social media.

Farmers and residents recently protested over the proposed development, which will include a flyover. The plans were only revealed to the public during a protest, with farmer Carmel Bonello sharing plans which showed a new road linking to Mrieħel bypass.

“Is it possible that Infrastructure Malta has not noticed that there is no longer ‘green belt’ between Ħal Qormi and surrounding villages, or that the valleys have been developed into residential roads?”

“The locals are not against progress. Qormi residents contribute greatly to industrial, commercial and economic life in this country. Progress must serve the people for it to be considered real progress,” she continued.

Coleiro Preca, who is from the area, questioned whether the plan will increase traffic in the area and what sort of effect that will have on air quality.