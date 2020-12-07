Malta’s General Workers’ Union Launches Industrial Dispute Against NetEnt

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) declared an industrial dispute against NetEnt and Evolution Gaming Group for breaching the law on collective redundancies.

Last week, NetEnt shut down its live casino studio in Qormi, after it was acquired by Evolution Gaming. Employees were sent home and told to expect an email from their employer.

The acquisition has put jobs on shaky grounds, with estimates that up to 200 people could be made redundant as a result.

The GWU said that the companies failed to provide a written statement with the reason behind the redundancies, the number of employees they normally employe, and the details about employee compensation, amongst others.

Moreover, the GWU said that both NetEnt and Evolution Gaming failed to acknowledge it as an employee representative for the purpose of collective redundancies under the Collective Redundancies (Protection of Employment) Regulations.

The GWU said that the companies are planning to fire over 300 workers and are making no efforts to avoid this.

