Malta’s Going To Space – But Don’t Expect Any Red And White Rockets Or Astronauts

Malta has launched its official strategy to explore space – though no rockets or astronauts are in the plans, unfortunately.

Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici and Task Force Chief Omar Cutajar presented the new policies aimed at the small island making a big impact great beyond, with goals for it to bear fruit by 2027.

You can click here to check out the strategy, which will be open to public consultation until the 4th March 2022.

Saying that Malta had a “history of rising to the occasion” as far as new territory goes, and it was that very mentality that sparked the initial interest that saw this strategy developed that involve ambitious aims but not unrealistic ones.

Rather, the strategy, which was done whilst working beside experts in the field (KPMG) is now in the pipeline. However, it remains early days, with few concrete proposals on the ground.

It could bear fruit by way of career opportunities, particularly from the maritime perspective. But others too, with Bonnici saying that potentially all sectors in Malta’s infrastructure will have something to gain.

The intention is also to have prospective youths trained in the field, both locally and abroad.