Malta’s Government Insists Damning Council Of Europe Rule Of Law Report Fails To Provide Full Picture

Malta’s government is insistent that a Council of Europe report blasting the country for failing to keep up with its rule of law demands was failing to provide a clear picture of all the work done by the administration.

In the wake of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and growing concerns over Malta’s government, the COE a series of recommendations to the Maltese authorities on addressing the issues.

However, around 18 months after the recommendations were issued, a COE legal affairs committee backed a Pieter Omtzigt report which found that Malta’s performance was “fundamentally unsatisfactory, with no final results”.

The government’s response to ending major corruption was “entirely unsatisfactory”, while the response on strengthening the rule of law in Malta was “unsatisfactory overall, with mixed results”.

The public inquiry linked to the assassination, which was imposed by the COE, and the government’s insistence to extend its remit beyond 15th December was also referenced.

“The authorities continue to decline opportunities to co-operate with foreign police investigations, and the suspicions of wider high-level involvement seem not to be explored,” Omtzigt said of the wider investigation into the murder.

In response, Malta’s government said that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration carried out unprecedented Constitutional and Institutional reforms, which they insistent were well received by the COE’s Venice Commission and the European Commission.

The government. pointed to two Constitutional amendments, the method of appointment of the President of the Republic, as well as, of the Chief Justice respectively, both of whom now require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

It also said that important reforms were also undertaken within the Office of the Attorney General through the creation of the State Advocate.

“In the preceding months, for the first time, the Commissioner of Police was appointed following a public call which was led by the Public Service Commission.”

“It is noteworthy to outline that recently the work and efforts of the Malta Police Force have also been recognised by international entities as well as other countries, notably, the United States.”

“The Maltese Government reiterates that whilst this work does not represent the completion of all processes, one must recognise that the mentioned positive changes serve as a strong and solid foundation for other reforms that have yet to be undertaken during the Constitutional Convention chaired by the President of Malta,” it said.

