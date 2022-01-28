Malta’s Government Shoots Down PN Anti-Corruption Bill

Malta’s government has shot down an anti-corruption bill presented by the Opposition.

Yesterday evening, all Labour Party MPs voted against the proposed legislation at its second reading.

The far-reaching legislation, which was written following recommendations by a public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, looked to limit government powers during elections and address a myriad of issues including procuring political influence, obstruction of justice, omission of duty by public officers, unexplained wealth orders, and mafia association and organised crime.

Still, it was shot down by government MPs with Prime Minister Robert Abela telling parliament:

“You expect us to decide on such complex issues in three hours for some political stunt? This is the respect you have for the inquiry? This is a question of credibility, and it is this side of the House which has the credibility to enact reforms.”

PN leader Bernard Grech had earlier said the PN was forced to propose the Bills following the government’s inaction despite the inquiry’s conclusions.

What do you think of the government’s decision?