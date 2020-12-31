Malta’s Government Will Allocate €1 Million To Assist Bar Owners

Only yesterday, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced that the ban on Malta’s bars and każini will go on until 1st February.

Malta’s government will be allocating €1 million to bar and każin owners as an assistance measure.

“The government will be allocating €1 million to bar and każin owners for the difficulties they are facing because of the pandemic,” Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Facebook.

“In past weeks, I have been in contact with bar owners and I understand that they need further aid to complement the wage supplement, especially during the festive season.”

Having said that, Abela did not specify what the aid will consist of.

Bars had been initially shut down towards the end of October as part of the government’s measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Details of the incentive will be announced in the coming days,” Abela continued.

“I will stay with you so that together we can pave the way to success.”

