Malta’s Hotel Industry Shows Signs Of Major Improvement Following Pandemic

Some encouraging signs have emerged for a potential full recovery of Malta’s hotel industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the figures published by the NSO, the number of guests that stayed at hotels or different types of collective accommodation between January and March of 2022 stood at 253,716, more than triple the 81,582 figure recorded over the same period in 2021.

The total nights stayed also increased significantly, jumping up from 305,114 in 2021 to 1,038,881 in 2022.

The figures still fall short of those recorded pre-pandemic, with almost 375,000 guests visiting Malta for a collective total of 1.6 million nights between January and March 2019.

However, this does give some encouraging signs for the tourism sector, particularly given that Malta had some of the strictest travelling restrictions and still had in place measures like mandatory mask-wearing.

