Malta’s Hunting Lobby Files Judicial Protest To Block Birdlife From Lands Authority Agreements

Malta’s hunting lobby, the Federation For Hunting And Trapping Conservation (FKNK), has filed a judicial protest aimed at preventing the Lands Authority from entering or renewing any agreement with Birdlife Malta.

In its application, the FKNK argues that Birdlife and other NGOs attempts to block the procedure the Lands Authority used to hand over the management of the Ahrax and Mizieb woodlands to FKNK.

FKNK insisted that under current agreements, the public does not have free access to the Għadira and Simar reserves.

FKNK and Birdlife typically have a tense relationship, however, this has intensified over the last few months, with both parties taking up issues between themselves to the courts. In July, a court declared that the eNGOs have every right to challenge a Lands Authority decision

On the 9th October 2020, a secret signing of the agreement took place, without the presence of the press, which granted the FKNK the formal concession over Aħrax and Miżieb.

The agreements were signed by Transport Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Construction Chris Agius.

The signing was supposed to take place on 11th October 2020, however, due to unrest by civil society and outcry by the general public, the date of the signing was moved forward and held in private. The Government gave the green light for this secret signing, due to fear of further outcry.