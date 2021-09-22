Malta’s Internet Quality Is Among The Worst In Europe, International Survey Finds
Residents of Malta can count on poorer quality internet when compared to most other European countries, according to the Digital Quality of Life index.
The survey, which is compiled by the cybersecurity company Surfshark, is a global study on the quality of “digital wellbeing” in 110 countries around the world, with Malta ranking 40th in its overall wellbeing.
Only two other European countries – Latvia and Bulgaria – obtained a ranking lower than Malta’s.
The ranking is determined by analysing five main indicators: internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security and e-government.
Malta performed best in the electronic government and electronic infrastructure categories where it ranked 30th in the world.
It ranked 52nd when it came to electronic security and 59th in internet quality.
The affordability of Malta’s internet was found to be 43rd most affordable in the world with Maltese residents having to work 6.25 minutes in order to afford the cheapest mobile internet and 135 minutes to be able to afford the cheapest broadband internet.
Share this with someone who needs to read it