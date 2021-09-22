Malta’s Internet Quality Is Among The Worst In Europe, International Survey Finds 

Residents of Malta can count on poorer quality internet when compared to most other European countries, according to the Digital Quality of Life index.

The survey, which is compiled by the cybersecurity company Surfshark, is a global study on the quality of “digital wellbeing” in 110 countries around the world, with Malta ranking 40th in its overall wellbeing.

Only two other European countries – Latvia and Bulgaria – obtained a ranking lower than Malta’s.