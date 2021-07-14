Malta’s Language Schools Left In Limbo With A ‘Wait And See’ Attitude As 2,000 Jobs At Risk

Malta’s language school federation has raised major concerns on the impact recent abrupt forced closures due to COVID-19 will have on the industry.

The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations Malta (FELTOM) highlighted that the closures have left language schools in “complete panic and disarray” while insisting that 2,000 at-risk employees must be protected.

The new rules, which dictated that English language schools needed to shutter their doors, go into effect today.

“The only thing we are getting is a ‘wait and see’ attitude,” one particularly upset FELTOM member stated.

“To make matters more confusing, Malta has now just decided to start welcoming unvaccinated people, albeit with a 14-day quarantine period and yet, the country continues to discriminate against adult vaccinated English language learners who are not being allowed into their schools – those currently on the island and those still due to arrive.”

They are eagerly awaiting a response from the government following a meeting that both sides had yesterday.

In the meeting, FELTOM outlined a list of suggestions to work with the government to tackle the current crisis. Namely, these emphasised the need to protect all staff and students (as well as the rest of Malta) from the virus. It also outlined allowing vaccinated, adult students to continue to learn face-to-face without delay.