Malta’s ‘Largest Digital Alliance Formed’ After Two Rising Brands Join Forces

Malta’s “largest digital alliance” has formed after ANCHOVY Studios and NIU announced the formation of a new digital services group.

Capital 9H aims to expand into new regions and attract key players with the express goal of creating the island’s largest digital services platform.

Subject to regulatory approval, both ANCHOVY and NIU Ltd will now form part of the group, paving the way for the shaping of a leading digital technology player in Malta.

“The companies are a perfect complement to each other in terms of structure, function and culture. We believe that this new holding company, Capital 9H Ltd., will serve as a platform for more firms to join this journey, and attain their goals on an international stage. We are determined to keep extending our capabilities across the regions we operate in, partnering up with iconic brands in this increasingly always-on digital era,” founders Benji Borg, James Abela, Zak Borg and Matthew Sammut said in a statement.

Capital 9H will lead, own and manage both companies’ local market leadership position and technology talent base as an integrated digital offering providing each client-base with end-to-end digital services that will support them in their digital transformation journey.

Once they are up and running, the Middle East will be the group’s first regional target.