Malta’s Largest Union Says Employers Should Pay For Teleworkers’ WiFi, Rent, Electricity And Other Home Costs

There’s been a lot of talk about the ‘new normal’ but what about the new rights such radical changes in the modern workplace should bring about?

Spurred on by the rise of teleworking amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Workers’ Union has put forward a number of proposals to ensure remote workers aren’t burdened with costs their employers would have otherwise had to pay.

This would include part of workers’ rent, electricity bills, installation costs for telephone lines, WiFi, VPNs and air conditioning.

They’re also proposing that employers carry out home workspace risk assessments and that designated home workspaces are recognised as an extension of the workplace in terms of injuries or illnesses suffered there.

In practice, this would mean that injuries suffered while sitting at a desk designated as a workspace would classify as a workplace injury, but injuries suffered when, for example, in the bathroom wouldn’t.