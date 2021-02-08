Malta’s Lenten And Holy Week Processions Have Been Cancelled 

The Curia has announced that it will not hold any pilgrimages, process, and demonstatrations during Lent and Holy Week because of continued COVID-19 case.

“The Church urges the Christian people to hear the Word of God during Lent, to gather in prayer and do charity,” the Curia said in a statement.

The Church will continue to assess the public health situation and will later issue directives on how the Easter liturgy should be celebrated.

A procession on the feast of St Paul, due this Wednesday, has also been cancelled.

The Bishops of Malta and Gozo urge everyone to continue to observe the directives for health protection to really take care of each other.

The processions and demonstrations have been cancelled for the second year running because of the pandemic.