Malta’s LGBT+ Groups Urge Community To Practice Safe Sex Following Rise Of STIs From ‘Group Chemsex Parties’

Malta’s leading LGBT+ organisations have issued a joint statement urging the community to practice safe sex after the GU Clinic at Mater Dei warned of a rise in STIs in the wake of regular group sex parties.

The letter was signed by ARC – Allied Rainbow Communities, Checkpoint Malta, LGBTI+ Gozo, MGRM – Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement and Preping Malta.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic presents a challenging time for all members of our community. As we strive to connect with each other, we need to remain mindful of the importance of reducing physical contact in order to break the circuit and minimise the spread of COVID-19 and Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs),” they said.

“We urge any sexually active person to get tested and practice safer sex.”

Their statement comes after a leading sexual health doctor, Dr Valeska Padovese, warned of a “worrying trend” over the last six months that has seen a rise in syphilis cases in Malta.

“The cases seem to stem from organised orgies involving 10 to 15 people having unprotected chemsex – and the patients told us these parties were going on every weekend in Malta,” she told Lovin Malta. Chemsex usually refers to events were attendees are under the influence of recreational drugs like GHB, crystal meth, ecstasy and cocaine.

“The group sex is usually organised by Maltese people in their homes with no forms of precautions or masks, so that is why we are very worried – and this isn’t just Malta, but something similar is happening in other European countries as well as a consequence of the COVID-19 closures,” she explained.

In light of this trend, the Maltese organisations urged for a better strategy for Malta that will lead to healthier sex lives among the community.

“We reiterate our call for a National Sexual Health Strategy based on scientific evidence and the needs of the population. NGOs remain at the disposal of the medical authorities to engage in discussions towards the best possible long-term strategy. We feel that in the current circumstances, routine is more important than rushed innovation. Thank you for caring for yourself and your partners,” they said.