Malta’s Medical Students Put On COVID-19 Vaccination Priority List

Medical and pharmacy students at the University of Malta have been placed on the COVID-19 vaccination priority list following pleas made by a number of student organisations.

“The Council is pleased to note that UM medical and pharmacy students have been informed that they have been placed on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination,” Kunsill Studenti Universitarji wrote.

“KSU hopes that all UM healthcare students including those at the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Dental Surgery will also be contacted over the coming days, so as to ensure the safety of students and patients, and the successful continuation of students’ studies.”

Earlier this week, the Malta Health Students Association (MHSA) urged the Health Ministry to prioritise medical students – most of whom are continuously working on the frontlines of the pandemic – in the vaccine’s roll-out.

“Students within our Faculty have not stopped attending placements ever since restrictions were being lifted in June,” the MHSA wrote.

“Students stepped up their responsibility, by working in swabbing hubs and by working as trainees in state hospitals.”

The pleas were echoed by the UM student council (KSU), the Malta Medical Students’ Association (MMSA), the Malta Association of Dental Students (MADS), and the Malta Pharmaceutical Students’ Association (MPSA).

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that by next Monday, Malta will have vaccinated 13,275 people (2.6% of the country’s population) against COVID-19.

