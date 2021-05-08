Malta’s Narrow Failure To Get On UK’s Travel List Shows How Crucial Vigilance Is, Philip Fenech Says

Malta’s narrow failure to get on the United Kingdom’s initial ‘green list’ for safe travel shows how important it is for the general public to vigilantly observe COVID-19 measures, Philip Fenech, the deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs, has said.

“If we were just a bit more vigilant, we’d have made it to the UK’s green list and we’d have been able to take strong tourist bookings from today instead of waiting for the next announcement,” Fenech told Lovin Malta.

“It’s extremely important that we make the UK’s next green list in three weeks’ time and if we manage to get our COVID-19 numbers down even more, we might even be able to appeal to the British government to get on the list before then.”

“Every week is crucial for bookings and the faster we get there, the more tourists we can accept.”

Yesterday, the UK unveiled an initial list of 12 countries that British people will be able to travel to without having to quarantine when they return back.