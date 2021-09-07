Malta’s New National Book Council Chairman Is Mark Camilleri… No Not That One, Another One

Mark Camilleri has been appointed executive chairman of the National Book Council for a period of three years, the Education Ministry announced this afternoon.

Camilleri graduated in History with Bachelors in Education from the University of Malta and has been an educator for the past 17 years and is currently the assistant head at a state primary school.

In a statement, the ministry said Camilleri had developed a love for reading and writing poems and short stories from a very young age. Camilleri has authored a number of short stories and crime novels and has also worked on a number of children’s books.

He published his first short story, Gallo, in 2009, publishing his first novel – Prima Facie – a year later, in 2010. Camileri has also authored Volens (2013), Nex (2016) and Alias (2021).