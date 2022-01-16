Malta’s New Vaccine Rules An ‘Inquisition Against Human Rights’, Bernard Grech Warns 

The PN leader warned that the new rules, limiting access to several establishments to adequately vaccinated people, show that Prime Minister Robert Abela is “detached from reality”.

“As of tomorrow, thousands of people will be unable to go to work, visit a restaurant or attend social activities that help their mental health,” Grech said on NET TV today. “We are speaking to these people because they have rights too, without sending a message that the vaccine isn’t effective.”

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has issued his strongest statement yet against the upcoming vaccine rules, describing them as an “inquisition against human rights”.

“We are in touch with the public pulse and it is clear that many people can feel that their freedoms are under threat,” he said.

“I made it clear that the PN is in favour of the vaccine and booster take-up, so much so that I took all the shots myself because I believe it’s the best tool available.”

“Of course I harboured some doubts, I’m a man of flesh and blood too and I’ve read what some people went through after taking the booster. However, then I saw the direction of the health authorities and the WHO, and I followed it because I believe in science.”

“However, just because I believe in the vaccine doesn’t mean I can clamp down on other people’s freedoms. We must safeguard each other, take the vaccine but also realise that some people not only don’t want to get vaccinated but cannot get vaccinated.”

