Malta’s New Whistleblower Law ‘Is Not Fit For Purpose’, Council Of Europe Rapporteur Warns

Malta’s new whistleblower protection law is “not fit for purpose”, Pieter Omtzigt, the Council of Europe rapporteur on Malta’s rule of law issues and whistleblowers has warned.

“The new private and public sector whistleblower units do not provide the necessary guarantees of independence and absence of conflict of interest,” he said.

“Barriers in access to the organisational leadership prevent whistleblower information from getting into the right hands, which is after all the main purpose of whistleblower protection; and a loophole in the definitions effectively places a high burden of proof on the whistleblower, as protection is denied whenever a negative action is ‘justifiable for administrative or organisational reasons’, whether or not it is retaliatory.”

Malta rushed through a new whistleblowers law years after continued pressure from international authorities, including the CoE.

The new bill was approved within the space of the month, and critics argue that the old problems are yet to be addressed.

“Last Friday’s deadline for the transposition of the EU Directive on improving whistleblower protection would have been a great opportunity to improve the legal protections for whistleblowers in Malta, in line with the recommendations of the Council of Europe and the EU Directive. Since the brutal murder of the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, everyone knows how important such protections are for Malta,” Omtzigt said.

Malta has had a whistleblower law in place since 2013, however, the system has been criticised with figures like Maria Efimova and Jonathan Ferris failing to qualify despite their damning allegations.

The law was passed recently, however, the nation was focused on parliamentary business that dealt with a landmark cannabis bill.

“The legislation was rushed through without any meaningful consultation and ignores the Directive’s requirements for transparency, including regular monitoring of the legislation’s impact,” he said.

It remains to be seen whether the government will implement any changes.

