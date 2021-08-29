د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Next Budget Will Be Presented On 11th October

Malta’s government will present next year’s budget on 11th October, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

Abela made the announcement during a radio interview on ONE. He was coy on any major details but made reference to the “mini-budget” the government unveiled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes amid reports that an election could be set for November 2021.

Throughout the interview, Abela focused on Malta’s economic performance, maintaining the government has been able to keep unemployment low.

He also revealed that the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will start being administered in September 2021.

