Malta’s Pain Clinic Doctor Still Under Arrest After Cannabis Raid With Staff Out On Police Bail

Staff from The Pain Clinic were released on police bail last night. However, Dr Andrew Agius is reportedly still in police custody over a raid linked to the related to the importation and trafficking of cannabis.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that several workers had been taken into custody following a raid on The Pain Clinic in Paola in an operation led by the Anti-Drugs Squad.

In their own words, The Pain Clinic “provides innovative and alternative options to manage chronic pain and other illnesses that have not responded to conventional medication” and has become a prominent clinic providing options such as medical cannabis to patients.

Staff were reportedly interrogated by police. It remains to be seen whether they will charge and what the alleged offences entail.

It is believed that Agius will be released later today.

The raid comes just months after cannabis for recreational use was effectively legalised by the government, a few years after medical cannabis was introduced.

It has been on the receiving end of stern criticism online, particularly from patients of the clinic.

