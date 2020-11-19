Malta’s Plans To Turn Disused Quarries Into Solar Farms Could Soon Become Reality

Malta’s plans to turn disused quarries into solar farms could soon become a reality after the Planning Authority kicked off the consultation process for the ambitious plan.

The policy encourages the restoration of suitable quarries not only to mitigate their negative visual impact but, perhaps even more importantly, to provide an opportunity to increase energy generated from renewable sources

While this policy applies to all quarries whether they are currently operational, inactive or disused, quarries that have been restored before the date of adoption of this policy are not eligible for the development of solar farms.

Restoration of abandoned or disused quarries may also lead to the added benefit of backfilling them with inert construction waste, relieving alternative sites.

Around 27 quarries in both Malta and Gozo were examined as part of the project, all of which are located in proximity to protected Natura 2000 sites.

The PA has now opened a 6-week online consultation period over the proposal from Thursday 19 November to Thursday 31 December 2020.

You can read the entire report on https://www.pa.org.mt/en/consultation-details/sea-for-maltas-solar-farm-policy and you can submit your questions and feedback to the [email protected]

Stakeholders and the public are invited to participate in a remote live consultation meeting that is being held on Wednesday 16 December 2020 at 14:30. Registrations for this live consultation meeting are being received from today until 12 on Tuesday 15 December 2020 at: [email protected]

During the meeting, the PA will introduce the various aspects of the Solar Farm Policy, followed by an overview of the SEA report delivered by AIS Environment. Afterwards, AIS Environment experts will provide professional advice on the potential environmental impacts of solar farms in quarries.

