Malta’s Police Apprehend Suspected Cocaine Trafficker Despite Attempted Getaway

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of cocaine trafficking after discovering over a kilo of the illicit substance following his arrest.

The man, aged 39 from Marsa, was being followed by police for a number of days before the arrest.

At 11.30am on 25th August, officers attempted to apprehend the suspect. However, he attempted to drive off but would later collide with another police car.

Upon searching the vehicle, police lifted roughly one kilo of cocaine from the car, which has a street value of roughly €60,000.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading the inquiry.

