Malta’s Police Arrest Man Responsible For 2015 Robbery

Police have managed to arrest a man responsible for a robbery in Santa Venera almost seven years ago.

In 2015, the man, a 32-year-old Romanian national, allegedly stole jewellery and electrical appliances from a home along Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp in Santa Venera.

An inquiry was soon opened and investigations eventually uncovered that the man was living in Spain.

A European Arrest Warrant was finally issued with Spanish authorities apprehending the man in the country. He entered extradition proceedings over there, before arriving in Malta through police escort.

The man will be appearing in court later this morning.

What do you think of the arrest?