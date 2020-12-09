Malta’s Police Investigating Italian National Suspected Of Planning To Launder Billions For Mafia

Malta’s police are investigating an Italian national on suspicion of laying the groundwork to launder billions for mafia organisation with the help of local companies.

A police spokesman confirmed with The Times of Malta that Roberto Recordare, the owner of two Maltese companies – Golem Malta Limited and Recordare Holding – is under investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department

The two companies official operate as software companies. RSM Malta in Haz-Żebbuġ, who audits the companies, is their registered address.

The news comes soon after Italian media revealed wiretaps of Recordare referencing his links to Malta. In one tape, he allegedly mocks the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

According to reports, Recordare was set to transfer €36 billion for the mafia, as part of a far larger €136 billion scheme.

Recordare has described the claims as a farce in comments to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

“Hypothetical bank transactions have nothing to do with the mafia and relate to my consulting services for third parties… managed within international contexts,” he said.

The two companies worked with the Bank of Valletta and had last filed accounts in 2017. While BOV said it does not divulge personal information of its clients, it had closed many accounts over the last 18 months that did not comply with the Bank’s structures.

